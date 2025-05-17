Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push

Royal

Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham attended a dinner party in California last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly following in the footsteps of Prince Harry to launch a major 'fightback' against family.

As per The Telegraph, a source shared that the first born of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham is planning to take revenge from his family.

A source said that Brooklyn is “for the first time standing up against” his parents and "breaking generational trauma".

Prince Harry previously used a nearly identical phrase, saying in 2021 that he left the UK and the Royal Family a year prior because he wanted to “break that cycle” of “genetic pain”.

The insider said Meghan and Peltz found “common ground” in the way they’ve both been cast as the American wives seen as divisive figures in prominent British families.

The source said, “After many attempts by Brooklyn to set boundaries with his family and encourage honest and positive change in their relationship, he’s become discouraged and disheartened.”

Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham at a dinner party:

Notably, these remarks were reported after Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham attended a dinner party in California last week, hosted by Brian Robbins, a neighbour of the Sussexes in Montecito and the CEO of Paramount, a streaming service on which David is currently appearing on a football chat show.

It was reported that the couple had “found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous” at the gathering.

