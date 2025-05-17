Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event

Queen Mary highlighted the enduring bond between Denmark and Australia as she took part in the annual Queen Mary Scholarship ceremony at the University of Copenhagen.
The Danish royal family took to their official Instagram account to share an update on Queen Consort of Denmark's latest effort to strengthen global ties.
In a shared post, a palace wrote, “A special bond between Denmark and Australia was celebrated today, as Her Majesty the Queen participated in the annual awarding of The Queen Mary Scholarship at the University of Copenhagen.”
The palace added, “The scholarship is awarded to Australian exchange students in recognition of academic excellence, commitment to the study environment and their role in strengthening the link between the two countries.”
They continued, “This year's recipients were Emilija Celar, archaeology student, and law student Edward Noel Ford. Both received a scholarship of 15.000 kr.”
The palace concluded, “The scholarship was created in 2004 on account of the wedding of the Crown Prince couple and was originally named The Crown Princess Mary Scholarship. It represents not only financial support, but also the close and sustained relationship between Australia and Denmark.”
Queen Mary and King Frederik anniversary:
Notably, Queen Mary performed her latest activity after she and King Frederik celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary apart due to their respective duties.
To note, the royal couple tied the knot on May 14 in 2004, in Copenhagen Cathedral.