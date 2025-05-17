Entertainment

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Liam Paynes girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has continued to share glimpses into her relationship with the late One Direction star since his tragic death in October last year.

The influencer took to her Instagram stories on Friday, May 17, to share an intimate unseen photo with the late singer, taken before his tragic death.

In the image, the couple could be seen holding hands on a beach, with their faces out of view.

Liam was wearing white shorts as he held her hand, with some of his distinctive arm tattoos visible in the snap.

Earlier this week, Kate shared a slew of her images from the last holiday with the One Direction star with a long note.

“These are some of the last photos Liam took of me. We were in Greece, on our last holiday together. I asked Liam to take a few photos of me because I really loved my dress. As usual, with no hesitation, Liam did everything he could to get me the perfect photo. We walked around the entire resort trying to find the perfect background,” she wrote in the caption.

Photo: Instagram/ Kate Cassidy
Photo: Instagram/ Kate Cassidy


About Liam Payne death

Liam Payne tragically passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kate Cassidy had been with him in Argentina but returned to the U.S. two days prior to his death. 

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know

Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes
Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors
Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss