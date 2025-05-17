Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has continued to share glimpses into her relationship with the late One Direction star since his tragic death in October last year.
The influencer took to her Instagram stories on Friday, May 17, to share an intimate unseen photo with the late singer, taken before his tragic death.
In the image, the couple could be seen holding hands on a beach, with their faces out of view.
Liam was wearing white shorts as he held her hand, with some of his distinctive arm tattoos visible in the snap.
Earlier this week, Kate shared a slew of her images from the last holiday with the One Direction star with a long note.
“These are some of the last photos Liam took of me. We were in Greece, on our last holiday together. I asked Liam to take a few photos of me because I really loved my dress. As usual, with no hesitation, Liam did everything he could to get me the perfect photo. We walked around the entire resort trying to find the perfect background,” she wrote in the caption.
About Liam Payne death
Liam Payne tragically passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Kate Cassidy had been with him in Argentina but returned to the U.S. two days prior to his death.