Victoria Beckham mimics Ross’s iconic ‘Friends’ spoon massage for husband David

Friends lives rent-free in Victoria and David Beckham’s minds, even now!
In a fun new update, the English fashion designer and her footballer husband gave a hilarious tribute to David Schwimmer by recreating the iconic spoon massage scene from his character, Ross, in the beloved sitcom Friends.
Turning to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, May 17, the 50-year-old English former footballer shared a funny video, in which his wife, Victoria, was seen giving him a massage using spoons.
The idea to massage using spoons was inspired by a hilarious scene from Friends’ Season 7, episode 2, in which Schwimmer’s character, Ross Gellar, gives a massage to a client of his pal, Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow).
Alongside the video, the Inter Miami CF co-owner humorously penned, “Me " can u massage my shoulders please. Victoria " my hands are not strong enough for your shoulders and neck " so here was the alternative @victoriabeckham.”
Tagging Schwimmer in the caption, David Beckham wrote, “@_schwim_ thanks for the inspiration.”
The clip opened with Victoria giving David a spoon massage, followed by the hilarious Friends scene that stole the show.
Meanwhile, the show’s classic theme song, I’ll Be There for You, playing in the background added a nostalgic touch to the video.
David Schwimmer’s Friends:
Friends is an American TV sitcom that first aired on September 22, 1994, and ran for ten seasons until May 6, 2004.
The show features an ensemble cast that include David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow.