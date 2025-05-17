King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold  

King Charles has seemingly put Prince William and Kate Middleton in a tight spot after delaying their official royal warrants.
For those unaware, the royal warrants are usually granted to businesses that supply goods or services to the Royal Household, which serve as both an endorsement and a mark of prestige for the companies that receive them.
As reported by GB News, this royal warrant was previously granted to the 76-year-old monarch by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1980 when he was serving as Prince of Wales.
However, at the time, only the King was a grantor despite being married to his deceased wife, Princess Diana, who never held the role.
The centuries-old tradition has not authorized William and his life partner to serve as serving grantors temporarily, due to undisclosed reasons.
While it is expected that the King might grant the esteemed responsibility to the next in line to the British throne and his wife in upcoming days.
King Charles approval require for royal warrants:
As of now, the brand companies cannot even begin the application process to select the brands as they must require a seal of approval from King Charles himself, until he surpassed the royal warrants to William and Kate.
According to The Times, some eager brands have been supplying goods and services to the Waleses, wondering when the process might open so that they can officially start the transportation.
Despite these ongoing reports, King Charles has not revealed when he will pass on the prestigious royal duties to Prince William and Kate Middleton.