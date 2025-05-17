Royal

King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold

The 76-year-old monarch delayed granting the official royal warrants to the Prince and Princess of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middletons royal warrants on hold
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold  

King Charles has seemingly put Prince William and Kate Middleton in a tight spot after delaying their official royal warrants. 

For those unaware, the royal warrants are usually granted to businesses that supply goods or services to the Royal Household, which serve as both an endorsement and a mark of prestige for the companies that receive them. 

As reported by GB News, this royal warrant was previously granted to the 76-year-old monarch by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1980 when he was serving as Prince of Wales.

However, at the time, only the King was a grantor despite being married to his deceased wife, Princess Diana, who never held the role. 

The centuries-old tradition has not authorized William and his life partner to serve as serving grantors temporarily, due to undisclosed reasons. 

While it is expected that the King might grant the esteemed responsibility to the next in line to the British throne and his wife in upcoming days. 

King Charles approval require for royal warrants: 

As of now, the brand companies cannot even begin the application process to select the brands as they must require a seal of approval from King Charles himself, until he surpassed the royal warrants to William and Kate.

According to The Times, some eager brands have been supplying goods and services to the Waleses, wondering when the process might open so that they can officially start the transportation.

Despite these ongoing reports, King Charles has not revealed when he will pass on the prestigious royal duties to Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration

Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold

King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold

Victoria Beckham mimics Ross’s iconic ‘Friends’ spoon massage for husband David

Victoria Beckham mimics Ross’s iconic ‘Friends’ spoon massage for husband David
Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'

Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George
Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George
Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip
Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip