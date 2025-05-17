Cassie Ventura’s supporter Aubrey O’Day to testify against Diddy in court?

Aubrey O’Day has broken her silence on whether or not she will testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs in court.
In the latest episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, the American singer revealed that she will not take the stand in court.
“I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of,” she stated.
The singer, who is a former member of Diddy’s music group, Danity Kane, has publicly expressed her support for the rapper’s ex-girlfriend and alleged victim, Cassie Ventura.
During the podcast, Aubrey O’Day claimed that she was “contacted by Homeland Security” and also had a meeting with them.
"I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying,” she added.
About Aubrey O’Day:
Aubrey O’Day is a former member of the American music group, Danity Kane, which was formed by the rap mogul Sean Combs.
The 41-year-old American singer has been publicly vocal about her negative experience with Diddy and also spoke about the disgraced rapper’s alleged manipulative and controlling behavior during her time with his record label, Bad Boy Records.
In 2008, the Marriage Boot Camp alum was dismissed from the girl group, which according to her happened because she refused to accept Diddy’s alleged demands.