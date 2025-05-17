Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles   

Prince William recently attended the FA Cup final after celebrating the 300th anniversary of the esteemed spiritual Order of the Bath services alongside King Charles.
Shortly after commemorating the prestigious royal service at Westminster Abbey, the Prince of Wales headed to London to witness the final match of the ongoing FA Cup on Saturday, May 17.
According to GB News, the final match took place at Wembley Stadium between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
Being a patron of the Football Association, the future King presented the FA Cup trophy to the winning team.
Before the hard-fought match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, William was photographed greeting the players on the pitch.
The father-of-three last watched the match between his beloved playing team, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace, along with his eldest son, Prince George.
At the time, the father-son duo witnessed the defeat of Aston Villa, which was brutally lost the match against Crystal Palace in April.
Prince William and Prince George attend the FA semi-final match in April:
Prince William and Prince George attended both the first leg in Paris and the second leg in Birmingham of Aston Villa's quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
For the final match of the FA Cup, Prince George did not accompany his father.
This update comes a day after Prince William celebrated the 300 years of the Order of the Bath services with his father, King Charles, at Westminster Abbey.
During the prestigious ceremony, the 42-year-old British Royal Family member led his father as the Great Master of the order.
The Order of the Bath service was initially established by King Charles’ great-grandfather, George I, in 1725.