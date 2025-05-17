Royal

Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

The Prince of Wales attended the final match of FA championship

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles   

Prince William recently attended the FA Cup final after celebrating the 300th anniversary of the esteemed spiritual Order of the Bath services alongside King Charles.

Shortly after commemorating the prestigious royal service at Westminster Abbey, the Prince of Wales headed to London to witness the final match of the ongoing FA Cup on Saturday, May 17.

According to GB News, the final match took place at Wembley Stadium between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Being a patron of the Football Association, the future King presented the FA Cup trophy to the winning team. 

Before the hard-fought match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, William was photographed greeting the players on the pitch.

The father-of-three last watched the match between his beloved playing team, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace, along with his eldest son, Prince George.

At the time, the father-son duo witnessed the defeat of Aston Villa, which was brutally lost the match against Crystal Palace in April.

Prince William and Prince George attend the FA semi-final match in April: 

Prince William and Prince George attended both the first leg in Paris and the second leg in Birmingham of Aston Villa's quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

For the final match of the FA Cup, Prince George did not accompany his father.

This update comes a day after Prince William celebrated the 300 years of the Order of the Bath services with his father, King Charles, at Westminster Abbey.

During the prestigious ceremony, the 42-year-old British Royal Family member led his father as the Great Master of the order.

The Order of the Bath service was initially established by King Charles’ great-grandfather, George I, in 1725.  

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty

King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth