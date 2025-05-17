Entertainment

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

The 'One Kiss' crooner will conclude her iconic Radical Optimism concert tour in December this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Dua Lipa melted her fans' hearts after releasing exclusive glimpses from her headline-grabbing Radical Optimism Tour.

The Levitating crooner turned to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, May 17, to share a carousel of photos from her performance in France.

Dua kicked off her post by dropping the stunning snapshot of herself from her iconic show in Lyon, wearing a sheer dress.

In another frame, she showed a sneak peek of her performance from the second day of her French tour.

She also showed her soulful rendition alongside several singers.

The other slide shows the crowd holding France's flag, which featured her image.

Dua captioned her post, "LYON NIGHT 1 & 2 JE T'AIME [I LOVE YOU.]"

As the Training Season hitmaker's post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to her comments section with their heartfelt praises for successfully concluding the Lyon leg of her iconic Radical Optimism Tour.

One Fan commented, "Thank you, that was amazing."

"You keep getting better and better! The limit of beauty doesn’t exist when it comes to @dualipa," another fan penned.

A third fan wrote, "YOU ARE IN YOUR PRIME ERA GIRLLLL."

Dua Lipa kicks off her Radical Optimism tour: 

Dua Lipa initially began her tour Radical Optimism on November 5, 2024, and will conclude her third ongoing tour on December 5, 2025. 

She will next perform in Paris on Saturday, May 17. 

