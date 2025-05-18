Royal

Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the latest royal engagement at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday

Duchess Sophie joined her husband, Prince Edward, and King Charles for the lighthearted royal engagement.

The 60-year-old Duchess of Edinburgh attended the latest royal activity at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday, May 17th.

For the event, Sophie wore a white jacket, paired with a red skirt. To elevate her look, the mom-of-two styled her hair in a casual ponytail.

As reported by the Daily Express UK, the prominent member of the British Royal Family stepped out to support her husband, who challenged his elder brother and the 76-year-old monarch in the horse racing competition.

On the other hand, the King was wearing a grey suit along with a white shirt, while the Duke of Edinburgh was in a green suit, which he complemented with a blue tie.

As Duchess Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh's photos gained popularity on social media, numerous fans took to their X accounts to express their admiration for the royal couple.

One fan commented, "The very happy Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are attending RWHS Day 3. Love these two."

Another fan raved about the Duchess’s outfit, writing, "She's a winner from head to toe. Love the red dress, that makes the outfit pop. Beautifully accessorized.'

However, several other fans noticed Queen Camilla's absence, who did not step out at the Royal Windsor Horse Show to support her husband, King Charles. 

What is Royal Windsor Horse Show: 

For those unaware, the Royal Windsor Horse Show is an outdoor equestrian event held annually in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in the UK. 

The British Royal family has a long history of supporting the show, as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II used to attend the shows regularly. 

Since her demise in 2022 the responsibility has now been shifted to the Duke of Edinburgh, who participates in the competitions.   

