Prince Harry eyes immediate return to royal life as U.S. future looks ‘doomed’

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to return to royal life as future in U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle looks “doomed.”
According to a new report by Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex is set to invite his estranged father, King Charles, and other senior royals to the Invictus Games in 2027 as an attempt to reconciliation.
"The move of extending an invite to the Invictus Games is a significant effort by the Duke of Sussex to rebuild bridges with the monarchy after years of estrangement,” an insider told the outlet.
They went on to say, “But it smacks of desperation and it's doubtful any of them will turn up.”
“There is real optimism that the Games might act as a way to reunite the family. The event means a lot to Harry, and the Royal family is aware of its importance. Harry's attempts to repair family relationships are still fragile, but the 2027 Invictus Games could be a key moment for reconciliation,” the insider added.
Last month, many reports suggested that the duke has sent a formal email invitations to Buckingham Palace for King Charles and other senior royals.
Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games in 2014, which is a sporting event for sick and injured service personnel.
The 2027 event, which will mark the eighth iteration, is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England.