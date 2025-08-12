Princess Josephine of Denmark takes big decision for her life

Princess Josephine of Denmark has taken a surprising decision regarding her future,
On August 11, the Danish Royal House announced that King Frederik and Queen Mary’s youngest daughter has decided to enroll in a new school for the upcoming year.
The Palace’s statement read, “The education and schooling of the royal children. HRH Princess Josephine has chosen, at her own request, to continue her education in the 8th grade at Spir Efterskole, while the Royal Couple's other three children begin a new school year.”
Josephine is making a notable change by leaving Kildegård Private School, where she's been enrolled since 2023.
On the other hand, her sister Princess Isabella will continue her upper secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium. She is expected to graduate in the summer of 2026, becoming an alum of the school her brother, father and uncle Prince Joachim all attended.
Meanwhile, Prince Vincent is set to continue his education at Tranegårdsskolen, completing his 8th grade year at the same school he has attended since 2017.
As per Royal Central, Princess Josephine's school change marks a significant milestone among her siblings, as she makes history by becoming the first to live away from home for her education.
To note, Frederik and Queen are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14.