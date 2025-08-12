Home / Royal

Meghan Markle shares first post after Netflix deal announcement

Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions announced extension of its creative partnership with Netflix


Meghan Markle has shared a cryptic post after announcing the Netflix deal for her lifestyle show.

Following the announcement of a holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on August 11, and posted a picture of pink sky.

In the shared photo, two palm trees are featured against a serene pink and purple sky.

Meghan captioned the post, “When a rosé sunset matches your pour…,” hinting at her recently released As Ever product, 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

The Suits alum’s post came after she revealed renewal of her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix.

She said in an official statement, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

Meghan added, "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

The Sussexes initially signed the deal with the streaming giant in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties and moving to the US.

For those unversed, the second season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan season 2 is set to debut debut later this month.

