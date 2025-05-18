Royal

Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final

Prince William presented Crystal Palace Football Club with FA Cup trophy after 'historic win'

Prince William has released a statement after his solo appearance at the Saturday's FA Cup final in London.

As patron of the Football Association, the Prince of Wales presented the FA Cup trophy to Crystal Palace Football Club after “historic win.”

On Saturday night, May 17, the future King released a statement on Instagram, congratulating the winning team.

He penned, “Congratulations @cpfc on a brilliant FA Cup victory! A historic win and a performance to remember. The support was amazing, you’ve made your fans proud!”

At the FA Cup final, the Prince of Wales greeted players on the pitch before the national anthem was played

As William and his son Prince George are devoted Aston Villa fans, watching their opponent team, Crystal, winning the final was seemingly heartbreaking.

He also attended last season's FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Prince William, Prince George hit with set setback last month:

Prince William and Prince George attended both the first leg in Paris and the second leg in Birmingham of Aston Villa matches last month.

Aston Villa secured a 3-2 victory in the second leg at Villa Park but ultimately lost the tie 4-5 on aggregate, following a 1-3 defeat in the first leg in France.

The Prince of Wales’ own beloved Aston Villa could make it to the finals, leaving both the future King and his son George heartbroken. 

