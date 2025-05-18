Sports

PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles

PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tier members can play first three Stalker games as part of single package

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Sony has officially announced that the array of games will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in May.

The company revealed that this month's lineup is led by Sand Land, the action RPG based on the popular Manga series of the same name.

In a PlayStation blog, Song confirmed that all Game Catalogue additions will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers starting May 20.

Moreover, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tier members can play the first three Stalker games as part of a single package.

Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy bundles Shadow of Chornobyl (2007), Clear Sky (2008), and Call of Prypiat (2009) for consoles.

The port was released in 2024 and is getting an advanced edition this month with updated visuals for current-gen consoles.

Players take on the role of a stalker in an alternate version of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, scavenging and surviving as they fight off monstrous anomalies, explore radioactive regions and uncover long-lost mysteries.

PS Plus Game Catalogue titles set to come in May

1. Soul Hackers 2 Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

2. Battlefield 5

3. Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy and more.

As a first-person shooter, the Stalker trilogy features careful resource management, as ammo in the post-apocalypse is sparse, even though the horrors are plenty.

To note, Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will be available for PS4 and PS5.

