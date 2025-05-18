Entertainment

Emma Stone reflects on historic moment at Cannes Film Festival

Emma Stone shares heartwarming moment with a reporter who called the 'Poor Things' star by her real name

Emma Stone has shared a heartwarming moment with the reporter who went viral for calling her by her real name at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The Amazing Spider-Man attended the star-studded event on Saturday, May 17, to promote her new movie Eddington.

During a press conference, the journalist told Stone, "I'd like to thank you for quite literally changing my life. Just a year ago, we were at the very same press room, where I addressed you by your real name, Emily."

The Poor Things star, 36, replied, "Yes, very good to see you," the reporter added, "The video of this, and your kind and warm response, it went viral in Western media and obviously in my country, Kazakhstan, and it has skyrocketed my career and it has changed my personal life — literally for saying one word."

Stone noted, "That was incredibly sweet, and I'm so happy that a name could do that.”

For those unversed, a journalist named Yorgos Lanthimos addressed the American actress with her real name during a press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Emma Stone’s reason for initially changing her real name:

Emma Stone initially changed her real name to Emma year ago.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that another actress was already going by Emily Stone so she decided to change her name.

However, the renowned actress still goes by Emma Stone.

