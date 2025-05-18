Entertainment

Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

The Victoria Secret model has finally stepped forward to take sides in 'Gossip Girl' star and 'Lover' singer friendship

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 18, 2025
Gigi Hadid has finally addressed the rumored rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, revealing whether she’s taken sides in the reported friendship fallout that’s stirred buzz among fans.

As per US Weekly, a source shared that the Victoria Secret model has finally stepped forward to take sides in the Gossip Girl star and the Lover singer friendship when the It Ends With Us star, 37, dragged Swift into the ugly lawsuits she and her co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, have been filing against each other.

“Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor and stands by her,” a source said.

The insider went on to say, “She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now.”

The tipster revealed that Hadid, 30, “hasn’t necessarily chosen sides” between Lively, 37, and Swift, 35, and the current relationships within their circle is a “reflection of the closeness her and Taylor have shared over the years.”

It is reported that Hadid and Lively “really haven’t been as close in almost a year” but there are “no hard feelings” between the two.

“As Taylor has begun to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has naturally done the same,” the insider said.

The source added, “The shift wasn’t abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics.”

Swift and Lively bond has taken quite the turn as of late and Hadid “doesn’t want to be involved at all,” the source said.

They added, “They haven’t been in touch much this year and it does have everything to do with the lawsuit.”

Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case:

Notably, it came after Taylor Swift was subpoenaed in the highly public legal battle of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Lively initially sued Baldoni for sexual harassment in December 2024. Baldoni retaliated with a $400 million countersuit of his own.

