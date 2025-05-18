Entertainment

Blake Lively steps out to support pals amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively filed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on 'It Ends With Us' set

  • May 18, 2025
Blake Lively has stepped out to support her close friends, Guy Aroch and Anna Palma, amid ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum was spotted attending an exhibition in New York City, celebrating her pals’ big milestone.

On Saturday, May 17, she posted pictures from the exhibition on her Instagram and also penned a supportive note for Aroch and Palma.

Lively wrote, “@guyaroch & @annapalma and their family have been friends I’ve cherished for over half my life. Celebrating them and their bold mark was what we came for, what we stayed for was the electrical joy they create when you’re in their orbit.”

She further added, “You see it in their photos. To be near them is to be your most vibrant, happy self. I love you Guy & Anna. Congrats on your exhibition @icp NYC running May 15-24.“

Lively’s fans showed support and were to see her in high spirits during the ongoing lawsuit.

A fan commented, “I love the way Blake carries herself despite what’s going on in her personal life. Such a sweet and graceful lady.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations @guyaroch & @annapalma! Love to see 2 beautiful, creative artists being celebrated. Well deserved!”

A third noted, “I can't help but think of the old tagline ‘Have a Coke and a smile.’ Love!”

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal case:

Back in December 2024, Blake Lively filed complaint against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on It Ends With Us set.

