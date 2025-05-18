Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

The King and Queen of Spain, Frederik and Mary, attended funeral ceremony of special royal member

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

King Frederik and Queen Mary released first statement after attending funeral of a key royal.

The Danish royal couple attended the funeral of Countess Marianne on May 16, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. The late royal was King Carl Gustaf's last surviving aunt.

On Sunday, May 18, Frederik and Mary announced that they graced the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

Their statement read, “The inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV is being celebrated today with a solemn Mass in the Vatican. In this connection, Their Majesties the King and Queen have sent their congratulations to the Pope.”

King Frederik also send a letter to the new pope to congratulate him.

The letter read, “Your Holiness, on the occasion of your elevation to the pontifical throne and ascension to the papacy, Her Majesty The Queen and I wish to express our sincere congratulations and our best wishes for your personal wellbeing and the prosperity of your reign.”

It continued, “We value our enduring relationship with the Holy See grounded in our shared commitment to peace, justice, and religious freedoms.”King Frederik and Queen Mary released first statement after attending funeral of a key royal.

List of royals attending Pope Leo XIV inauguration:

The list of royals attending the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City on Sunday 18 May include Prince Edward, Queen Máxima and Prime Minister Dick Schoof, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Frederik and Queen Mary.

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI

Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push