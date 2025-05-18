King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

King Frederik and Queen Mary released first statement after attending funeral of a key royal.
The Danish royal couple attended the funeral of Countess Marianne on May 16, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. The late royal was King Carl Gustaf's last surviving aunt.
On Sunday, May 18, Frederik and Mary announced that they graced the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.
Their statement read, “The inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV is being celebrated today with a solemn Mass in the Vatican. In this connection, Their Majesties the King and Queen have sent their congratulations to the Pope.”
King Frederik also send a letter to the new pope to congratulate him.
The letter read, “Your Holiness, on the occasion of your elevation to the pontifical throne and ascension to the papacy, Her Majesty The Queen and I wish to express our sincere congratulations and our best wishes for your personal wellbeing and the prosperity of your reign.”
It continued, "We value our enduring relationship with the Holy See grounded in our shared commitment to peace, justice, and religious freedoms."
List of royals attending Pope Leo XIV inauguration:
The list of royals attending the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City on Sunday 18 May include Prince Edward, Queen Máxima and Prime Minister Dick Schoof, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Frederik and Queen Mary.