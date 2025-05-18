‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day

The horror franchise roared back to life as Final Destination: Bloodlines scored a franchise-best $21 million on opening day.
As per Variety, the Final Destination latest instalment garnered the best response as it earned more than $21 million across Friday and preview screenings from 3,523 locations.
On the other hand, the Weeknd‘s pop-star psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow faced a low opening after earning just $2.33 million across its opening day and fan event previews.
The latest chapter in the Final Destination easily beat the franchise’s former opening day record, previously held by the fourth installment.
Released in 2009 during the short-lived 3D trend, that film opened with a franchise-best $27.4 million — a number the R-rated Bloodlines is expected to beat by Saturday.
The film’s earnings arose due to luxury ticket prices, playing Imax and premium large-format auditoriums.
Box-office earning of this week:
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sinners will pass 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop ($234 million) to become the 12th-highest-grossing R-rated domestic release of all-time.
Disney’s Thunderbolts* followed closely, bringing in $4.2 million on Friday, a 53% drop from the same day last week.
The Marvel Studios production has a plan to reach about $154 million domestic through this third weekend of release.
In fourth place, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Minecraft movie is still going strong in its seventh weekend.