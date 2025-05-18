Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene of Monaco made sure all eyes are on her during the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV.
On Sunday, May 18, the princess joined an estimated 250,000 pilgrims and many world leaders at St Peter's Square for the ceremony.
Princess Charlene looked magnificent as she attended the mass that will mark the official start of Leo's papacy as the first north American pontiff.
For the auspicious occasion, she donned a radiant all-white ensemble, honoring a centuries-old Catholic tradition reserved for just a handful of royal women, who can wear white in the presence of the Pope while all other women are required to wear black.
Her stunning Elie Saab dress featuring a midi dress with subtle button-like and striped patterning on the top half and more abstract patterning towards the hem.
Princess Charlene elevated her look with a white Akris clutch, coordinating white heeled pumps, and a strikingly beautiful translucent patterned veil.
The striking appearance of princess comes weeks after she attended the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship in Monte-Carlo.
Other Royal ladies in white
Besides Princess Charlene of Monaco, Spain's Queen Letizia and Belgium's Queen Mathilde also wore all-white outfits for Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass - as part of the 7 royals in the world that have the “privilege.”