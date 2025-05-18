Royal

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Spain's Queen Letizia and Belgium's Queen Mathilde also wore white outfits for Pope Leo's inauguration Mass

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leos inauguration
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene of Monaco made sure all eyes are on her during the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV.

On Sunday, May 18, the princess joined an estimated 250,000 pilgrims and many world leaders at St Peter's Square for the ceremony.

Princess Charlene looked magnificent as she attended the mass that will mark the official start of Leo's papacy as the first north American pontiff.

For the auspicious occasion, she donned a radiant all-white ensemble, honoring a centuries-old Catholic tradition reserved for just a handful of royal women, who can wear white in the presence of the Pope while all other women are required to wear black.

Her stunning Elie Saab dress featuring a midi dress with subtle button-like and striped patterning on the top half and more abstract patterning towards the hem.

Princess Charlene elevated her look with a white Akris clutch, coordinating white heeled pumps, and a strikingly beautiful translucent patterned veil.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

The striking appearance of princess comes weeks after she attended the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship in Monte-Carlo.

Other Royal ladies in white

Besides Princess Charlene of Monaco, Spain's Queen Letizia and Belgium's Queen Mathilde also wore all-white outfits for Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass - as part of the 7 royals in the world that have the “privilege.”

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss
Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles