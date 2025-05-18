Prince William plans shock move to formally ‘wipe’ Harry from succession line

Prince William is never going to “allow” Prince Harry to be in line for the British throne!
In a recent update, RadarOnline reported that the Prince of Wales is planning a shock move to formally “wipe” his younger brother from the line of succession after he becomes the king.
Soon after the father of three ascend to the throne, he plans to strip of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal titles.
"William plans to flex his muscles and wipe his wayward brother, Prince Harry, and his power-hungry wife, Meghan, from the history books,” revealed an insider.
The source shared that the royals have already given a green light to the title removal behind the close doors.
"The removal would require an act of Parliament, but it’s hardly a secret that the palace has already conducted secret meetings with members of the government to discuss putting the plan into action,” they added.
Prince Harry’s feud with the Royal Family began when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down from their royal duties to pursue careers in the US.
Fuelling the feud, the estranged Prince released a bombshell tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he levelled multiple accusations against his family. He later gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he once again criticised the royals.
Furthermore, his recent sensational BBC interview following the dismissal of the UK security case – in which Harry revealed that King Charles “won’t speak” to him due to the legal battle – served as the final nail in the coffin.
Due to Prince Harry’s constant attacks on the Royal Family, the Monarch has now given William the authority to forever change the monarchy.
"As far as William is concerned, Harry left on his own terms, he lives in America, and he obviously doesn’t want to be a royal anymore. At this point, William would never allow Harry to be in line for the British throne, and he’s ready to take the measures to ensure that,” the tipster noted.
Line of succession to the British throne
Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne, followed by his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – who are second, third, and fourth in the line of succession.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is fifth in the line to the throne.