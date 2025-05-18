Queen Camilla’s new ‘much-loved’ pet Moley finally makes Instagram debut

Queen Camilla’s beloved new pet Moley is finally Instagram official!
On its Instagram account on Sunday, May 18, the British Royal Family introduced the Queen Consort’s “much-loved” canine companion by sharing an adorable photo of Camilla along with her pet dog.
“Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen’s new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from @Battersea where Her Majesty is Patron,” they shared.
In the caption, Buckingham Palace also announced King Charles’s wife’s upcoming visit, stating, “Tomorrow, The Queen will visit @The_RHS and @BBCRadio2 Dog Garden at Chelsea Flower Show.”
The Dog Garden is a special place that is designed specifically for dogs and features a large tree and grass area for them to enjoy.
It includes brick paths that are inscribed with the names of dogs belonging to “Radio 2 presenters and RHS ambassadors, as well as Monty Don’s beloved dog Ned, to reflect the special place dogs hold in the nation’s hearts and gardens.”
The Palace further shared that Queen Camilla’s “adopted Jack Russell Terrier, Bluebell and her new puppy, Moley will feature on the path, alongside that of her much loved dog Beth, who passed away last year.”
Moreover, the name of King Charles’s dog, Snuff, will also be included on the path.
Fans’ reaction on the post:
Queen Camilla’s adorable new companion received immense love from royal fans soon after making the debut.
“how totally adorable,” a fan gushed, while another commented, “Stunning photo. Moely is adorable. When 2 hearts meet.”
A third expressed, “Welcome Moley - you are going to live your best life with HM The Queen.”
Queen Camilla first revealed adopting Moley during her outing in Canterbury, southeast England, in February 2025.