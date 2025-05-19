Royal

Prince Albert reveals his proudest achievement in 20 years as monarch

Prince Albert of Monaco took the throne in July 2005 after the death of his father, Prince Rainier III

Prince Albert of Monaco has opened up about his proudest achievements as he reflected on his 20 years on the throne.

In a rare personal interview alongside wife Princess Charlene, the 67-year-old monarch gave a sweet tribute to his family, when sharing his greatest treasure in last two decades. 

Albert noted, "What I'm most proud of is my marriage and my children, above all."

The Royal couple share two children; 10-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

This affectionate remark offered a glimpse into the monarch's personal life, which has been kept out of spotlight as both Charlene and Albert prefer to maintain more reserved approach about their family dynamics.

In the interview, Princess Charlene shared some insight about parenting the twins.

Teasing about the energetic nature of Jacques and Gabriella, she shared, "The children also helps me stay young. It’s hard to keep them under control."

Who will take the Monegasque throne after Prince Albert?

The twins, who are heirs to the Monegasque throne, have been making headlines after they celebrated their First Communion.

For the key ceremony for the individuals with Catholic faith, they were dressed in matching white, floor-length tunics, pairing with wooden crucifixes.

Gabriella and Jacques being born in December 2014, are the first pair of twins in the history of Monaco's Royal House.

Despite Gabriella being born a few minutes before her brother, Jacques will succeed his father to the throne, as the Salic law is still in force in the Principality, placing Jacques in the line of succession.

