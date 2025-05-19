Kate Middleton proves ‘strong leadership’ with milestone achievement

Kate Middleton has proven “strong leadership” with the new achievement of her initiative, Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.
The Princess of Wales’ initiative has recently partnered with renowned companies to bring more programs supporting parents and children.
As per Kate’s office, LEGO donated LEGO® Education Build Me “Emotions” sets. Menahile, IKEA has teamed up with local baby banks to provide necessary items to needy families.
The remaining companies which are working with Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood include NatWest and Supermarket chain Iceland.
The chair of Princess Kate's initiative, Sir Ron Kalifa, expressed gratitude on the big milestone and opened up about the progress.
He said in a press release, “At The Royal Foundation, we are deeply proud that over the past year, members of our taskforce have shown such strong leadership and risen to this challenge. Their efforts have made a real, tangible difference in the lives of countless families with young children."
Ron added, “Businesses of every shape and size – from high-street shops to global enterprises – hold unique and powerful touchpoints: as employers, as providers of goods and services, and as pillars of the communities they proudly serve.”
About Princess Kate’s initiative:
Kate Middleton launched her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood initiative as part of her broader early years mission in March 2023.