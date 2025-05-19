Royal

Duchess Sophie beams in chic floral dress at Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Duchess of Edinburgh is Vice President of the four-day annual event held in the grounds of Windsor Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Duchess Sophie looks younger than ever in florals!

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the fourth day of the Royal Windsor Horse show at Home Park in Berkshire on Sunday, May 18.

Sophie, who is Vice President of the four-day annual event held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, appeared in high spirit as she took part in the British Driving Society Drive during the occasion.

For the sporty event, the wife of Prince Edward wore an elegant floral outfit which she paired with a show-stopping wide brimmed hat at the beloved annual event.

She completed the chic ensemble, which consisted of a cream blazer and a floral garment, with gold hoop earrings and minimal make-up.

For the hairdo, Sophie kept her blonde locks back in a sophisticated bun, with her smile adding an extra charm to the overall look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was photographed laughing ear to ear as she wrapped herself in a blanket for the horse and cart ride.

Photo: Daily Mail
Photo: Daily Mail


Royal Windsor Horse Show

Royal Windsor Horse Show first took place in May 1943 under the name the Windsor Horse and Dog Show.

Queen Elizabeth, who was then- Princess, attended the show alongside her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), as well as her sister, Princess Margaret.

