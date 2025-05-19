Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son's first 'SIUUUU' for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores first two goals for Portugal’s U15 against hosts Croatia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025


Proud father Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son’s first-ever goal for the national team.

According to Sporting News, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has scored first two goals for Potugal U15 against hosts Croatia in the Vlatko Markovic tournament on Ssunday, May 18, 2025.

In just his fourth appearance for Portugal's U15 side, the Al Nassr academy forward started and struck the opener in the 13th minute with a beautiful left-footed finish.

The 14-year-old, wearing the No. 7 jersey, then copied his father's famous "SIU" celebration.

He added his second before half-time with a close-range header before being replaced in the 54th minute.

Portugal's Football Federation celebrated Ronaldo Júnior's goals by writing on Instagram: "The first SIUUUU of Cristiano Jr. for Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, is the men's all-time international goalscorer, with 136 since making his debut with Portugal in 2003.

