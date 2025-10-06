Home / Royal

Queen Mary embraces new role after hosting special event with King Frederik

Their Majesties welcomed the European Union's heads of state and government officials at Amalienborg Palace last week

  By Fatima Hassan
Queen Mary has stepped out for a key royal engagement without her husband, King Frederik. 

On Monday, October 6, the Danish monarch attended the special event at Copenhagen City Hall to reveal this year's Christmas label in an unforgettable ceremony.

Shortly after the royal occasion, the Danish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share the exclusive images of Her Majesty inaugurating the upcoming Christmas title, "Christmas hope and stars of wish."

"Christmas hope and stars of wish" is the title of this year's Christmas label, which Her Majesty the Queen revealed today at Copenhagen City Hall together with the artist behind the motif, Emilie Melgaard Jacobsen," the King Frederik and Queen Mary’s office stated in the caption.

They continued explaining, "Since 1904, the Christmas stamp has been a staple of Danish Christmas, and this year's Christmas stamp honors the hopes and dreams of children and emphasizes the importance of supporting children in overcoming life's challenges."

"The profits from the sales go to the work of the Christmas Mark Homes, where around 1,000 children each year receive help to strengthen their well-being, self-esteem and sense of community," the statement concluded.

Notably, this meaningful royal event was attended by Queen Mary after she and her husband, King Frederik, hosted a lavish dinner for the European Union’s heads of state and government at Amalienborg Palace. 

On Wednesday, October 1, the Danish royal couple welcomed their esteemed guests ahead of the seventh European Political Community Meeting.

