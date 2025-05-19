Entertainment

Mia Threapleton channels mum Kate Winslet’s iconic Oscars look for Cannes debut

Mia Threapleton made Cannes debut at the red carpet for the premiere of her film 'The Phoenician Scheme'

Mia Threapleton took cues from mum, Kate Winslet, for her Cannes debut!

The Titanic star’s 24-year-old daughter walked the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet for the first time on Sunday, May 28.

On the first major red carpet for the premiere of her film The Phoenician Scheme, Mia donned a stunning emerald green outfit similar like Kate wore for her Oscars debut in 1998.

The Shadows actress stunned in green embroidered Oscar De La Renta gown which she styled with minimal jewellery and nude make-up.

Posing alongside the film's director Wes Anderson, Mia looked a spitting image of her mother, Kate.

Then just 22, Kate made a dazzling Oscars debut in a custom Givenchy dress designed by the late Alexander McQueen.

“It was like an embroidered sculpture. I have to be honest, the dress was not entirely comfortable to wear or to sit down in. But it was worth it because he had made it,” she said of her iconic in a previous interview.

For those unknown, Kate shares Mia with her first husband, the director Jim Threapleton, from whom she split in 2001.

'The Phoenician Scheme'

Mia Threapleton stars as Liesl in the dark-comedy film, The Phoenician Scheme.

The film also stars Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Bill Murray.

The Phoenician Scheme earned a 6.5-minute standing ovation after its Sunday Premiere at Cannes.

