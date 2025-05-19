Kim Jae Won to star alongside Kim Go Eun in 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Kim Jae-won has been confirmed to join Kim Go-eun in Yumi's Cells season 3.
Based on the famous webtoon, the show follows the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi, portrayed by Go-eun.
The story is played out from the point of view of the several brain cells controlling the main lead's feelings and thoughts.
After the success of the first two season, the third part was confirmed and on Monday, May 19, the latest romantic interest of Yumi was announced.
Yumi's Cells 3 plot
In Season 3, fans will follow Yumi, who is now a renowned author, however, even after becoming a successful romance novelist, her own love life remained the most difficult challenge for her.
The cells in her brain are in a state of pause as they have nothing exciting to navigate until the arrival of Soon Rok, who will be played by Jae-won.
Known for his sweet appearance but blunt honesty, Soon Rok lived a peaceful life before meeting Yumi, whose "emotional cell" is always causing havoc in her life.
Sharing his excitement about the new role, the Tale of Lady Ok actor noted, "It feels new to be joining a project that has received so much love."
Jae-won added, "I will do my very best to create a wonderful Soon Rok in this series as well. I would be grateful for your continued support and love."
Yumi's love interests
In season 1, Yumi love interest was Goo Woong, a game developer played by Ahn Bo-hyun (Itaewon Class).
While in the second instalment, Park Jin-young (The Devil Judge) from K-pop group GOT7 took the role of her co-worker and romantic interest Yoo Ba-bi.
Yumi Cells' third instalment is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026 on TVING.