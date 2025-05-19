Entertainment

Kim Jae Won to star alongside Kim Go Eun in 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Kim Jae-won is set to play romantic interest of Kim Go-eun in the third instalment of 'Yumi's Cells'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Yumis Cells 3: Kim Jae Won to star alongside Kim Go Eun in third season
'Yumi's Cells 3': Kim Jae Won to star alongside Kim Go Eun in third season

Kim Jae-won has been confirmed to join Kim Go-eun in Yumi's Cells season 3.

Based on the famous webtoon, the show follows the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi, portrayed by Go-eun.

The story is played out from the point of view of the several brain cells controlling the main lead's feelings and thoughts.

After the success of the first two season, the third part was confirmed and on Monday, May 19, the latest romantic interest of Yumi was announced.

Yumi's Cells 3 plot

In Season 3, fans will follow Yumi, who is now a renowned author, however, even after becoming a successful romance novelist, her own love life remained the most difficult challenge for her.

The cells in her brain are in a state of pause as they have nothing exciting to navigate until the arrival of Soon Rok, who will be played by Jae-won.

Known for his sweet appearance but blunt honesty, Soon Rok lived a peaceful life before meeting Yumi, whose "emotional cell" is always causing havoc in her life.

Sharing his excitement about the new role, the Tale of Lady Ok actor noted, "It feels new to be joining a project that has received so much love."

Jae-won added, "I will do my very best to create a wonderful Soon Rok in this series as well. I would be grateful for your continued support and love."

Yumi's love interests

In season 1, Yumi love interest was Goo Woong, a game developer played by Ahn Bo-hyun (Itaewon Class).

While in the second instalment, Park Jin-young (The Devil Judge) from K-pop group GOT7 took the role of her co-worker and romantic interest Yoo Ba-bi.

Yumi Cells' third instalment is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026 on TVING.

Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs

Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV

Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future

Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million

King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy finally pregnant after five IVF rounds
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy finally pregnant after five IVF rounds
Mia Threapleton channels mum Kate Winslet’s iconic Oscars look for Cannes debut
Mia Threapleton channels mum Kate Winslet’s iconic Oscars look for Cannes debut
Tom Cruise teases ‘Top Gun 3’, ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel in exciting career update
Tom Cruise teases ‘Top Gun 3’, ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel in exciting career update
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes