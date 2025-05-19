‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy finally pregnant after five IVF rounds

Charlie Murphy, who stars as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders, is set to welcome her first baby after undergoing five “intense” rounds of IVF.
The Obsession actress, 37, opened up about her pregnancy journey during a chat with BBC.
She said, “I was happy obviously, but I did have to remind myself not to celebrate too much. Maybe it was PTSD of doing a few rounds of IVF. That was gruelling. It was so intense that I was welcoming all the symptoms that come with a pregnancy, I was just so happy to be out of the rounds.”
Charlie added, "It felt like I was at the casino and throwing the dice to invest in another round, emotionally, financially and time-wise.And when the last couple of rounds didn't result in anything, I felt cheated. It felt tough, arduous and monotonous.”
While reflecting on her sharing awareness about IVF, she explained, "At the start I probably would have been very private about doing IVF, but I'm glad that people are talking about it now. Reaching out to other women that have been through it means you don't feel so alone."
However, Charlie has not announced the delivery date yet.
Peaky Blinders upcoming movie:
Peaky Blinders upcoming movie, The Immortal Man, started filming in September 2024 and it will be distributed by Netflix.