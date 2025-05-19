Justin Bieber shares tender smooch with Hailey at Toronto Maple Leafs game 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have made Toronto Maple Leafs game a date night!
The Sorry singer and the Rhode founder stepped out in Toronto on Sunday, May 18, to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs go up against the Florida Panthers in game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals.
Soon after sporty date, Justin shared a slew of loved-up photos with Hailey from the outing, leaving fans gushing.
In the first image, the couple could be seen sharing a tender smooch as Hailey looked into the camera.
While the other showed the duo looking smitten as they walked out of Scotiabank Arena.
Hailey wore a blue Toronto Maple Leafs jacket in support of Justin’s favorite team for the night.
Meanwhile, her husband opted for a bright orange jacket, sunglasses and a fluffy cream bucket hat.
Although, Justin’s beloved blue and white team lost 1-6 in the match, his spirit was high as he wrote a sweet message on the caption.
“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” he penned.
The Baby singer further added, “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”
About Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018.
The loved-up couple welcomed their first child, a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.
However, the duo have been facing persistent rumors about their marital strife since past many months, which they both have denied on multiple occasions.