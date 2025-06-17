Sabrina Carpenter defends new album 'Man's Best Friend' ahead of its release 

Sabrina Carpenter has recently clapped back to the online trolls of her upcoming music album, Man's Best Friend, ahead of its release.
The Short n' Sweet crooner turned to her X account to shut the criticism posted by one of the users, who re-shared her highly-anticipated album's cover.
"Does she have a personality outside of s**?" the X user commented.
In response, the Grammy-winning artist cheekily said, "Girl yes and it is good."
Sabrina Carpenter announces new music album 'Man's Best Friend':
According to media reports, Carpenter announced the launch of her new seventh studio album on her Instagram handle on June 11.
Her announcement accompanied by the proactive cover photo, showing the singer is on her hands and knees as a man grabs her by the hair.
"My new album, “Man’s Best Friend, is out on August 29, 2025, i can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now" she captioned her post.
Sabrina Carpenter faces criticism after releasing new album's cover:
As the photo gained traction on social media, several fans began criticizing the musician for her inappropriate posture.
One fan wrote, "Explain to me again how this isn’t centering men? How this isn’t catering to the male gaze?"
"Are we gonna use “irony” as an excuse here? There’s NOTHING ironic about this picture," another fan sarcastically penned.
A third user said, "Your music lacks the radicalism to do this type of cover."
Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man' Best Friend, will be released on August 29th, 2025, a year after her iconic Short n’ Sweet launch.