Kim Kardashian roasted by Demi Lovato in iconic video

Demi Lovato roasted Kim Kardashian during her honeymoon with husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.
The Disney alum recreated the iconic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean during a family trip to Bora Bora.
Demi posted the viral clip on Instagram, noting, “We had to.”
She was filmed by her husband swimming in the blue water as she said the SKIMS founder's line, “My earring's gone! Oh my God I'm gonna cry! Oh my gosh, my earring.”
The Cool For The Summer hitmaker can be seen coming out of the water while saying, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it's gone,”
Later on, the video featured Jordan as he mimicked Kourtney Kardashian, “What's wrong with you guys?”
He continued with Kourtney's iconic line, “Kim, there's people that are dying.”
Fans reaction:
A fan commented, “This is absolutely iconic.”
Another praised Demi’s acting skills, “Ofc she had to nail the acting she was a disney icon back in the days.”
“No kim kardashian was harmed while making the video,” a third joked.
To note, Demi Lovato and Jordan Jutes Lutes tied the knot at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 25.