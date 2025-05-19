Victoria Beckham sends emotional message to Brooklyn after he ‘cut’ ties

Entertainment

  May 19, 2025
Victoria Beckham shared an emotional message for estranged son Brooklyn Beckham.

On Monday, May 19, the fashion designer seemingly turned down the feud rumours with a heartfelt message.

She posted a group photo of her kids with their grandfather Tony, who was celebrating his birthday, on Instagram and penned a sweet note.

Victoria wrote, “We both love you all so much!," tagging Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

Her emotional message comes after a source told Daily Mail that Brooklyn has “cut” ties with his family.

The insider said, “There has been no call, no contact, nothing. As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn't interested.”

“David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won't know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise. It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he's ready to talk to them but he simply doesn't seem very interested at all,” the tipster explained.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rift with estranged son Brooklyn:

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's family feud started last month when Brooklyn did not wish his mother on her 51st birthday.

He also skipped the milestone birthday party of his father in London.

