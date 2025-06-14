Royal

Princess Anne makes graceful return to horse riding at Trooping The Colour event

King Charles’ sister joined by Prince William and Prince Edward in the parade

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Princess Anne has made a triumphant return to public horse riding, marking her first appearance in the saddle since recovering from a head injury earlier this year.

As per Hello Magazine, the Princess Royal rode horseback today, during the monumental Trooping the Colour procession for the first time since her injury last summer.

During the parade down The Mall, the 73-year-old was seen riding Noble, a horse known for being historically unruly.

Princess Anne, who is an experienced equestrian and incredible horse rider, smoothly kept her horse under control without drawing attention away from the spectacle of the parade.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II presented a solemn, serious, and focused demeanor during the procession before the parade.

She rode her horse alongside her brothers in a truly triumphant public return to her greatest passion.

King Charles’ sister joined by Prince William and Prince Edward, in the parade, riding a horse as she possessed the title of the Princess Royal.

Due to her title, she did not enter in a carriage alongside the rest of the British royal family.

Princess Anne outfit for Trooping the Colour 2025:

For the ceremonial event of King Charles, Princess Anne e donned her full outfit as Colonel of the Blues and Royals: a Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).

To add magnificence in her look, she wore her bicorn hat, jodhpurs and riding boots, as well as the Collars of the Order of the Garter and Sash of the Order of the Thistle.

British Royals pay tribute to Air India crash victims at King’s birthday parade
British Royals pay tribute to Air India crash victims at King’s birthday parade
King Charles and Prince William lead Royal Family’s tribute to Indian plane crash victims with black armbands
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour
Prince George and Prince Louis also joined Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton to attend the military parade
Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival
Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival
King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales with their kids, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive at Buckingham Palace
Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025
Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's exclusive photos on Trooping the Colour 2025
King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap
King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap
His Majesty will lead the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of his reign on Saturday
Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok
Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok
The Princess of Wales wins internet with her adorable apology to Prince William in viral video
Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims
Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims
King Charles orders last-minute changes to Trooping the Colour ceremony to pay tribute to Air India plane crash victims
Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut
Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut
King Charles set to lead the third Trooping the Colour of His Majesty's reign
King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins
King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins
The King of Britain, Charles III's birthday parade is set to begin in the next few hours
King Charles grants prestigious title to David Beckham in birthday honors list
King Charles grants prestigious title to David Beckham in birthday honors list
David Beckham has been serving as an ambassador for King Charles' King's Foundation since last year
Prince Harry Meghan Markle lose more staffers in major shake-up
Prince Harry Meghan Markle lose more staffers in major shake-up
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's four more team members exit
Buckingham Palace lowers Union flags to half-mast in honor of Air India tragedy
Buckingham Palace lowers Union flags to half-mast in honor of Air India tragedy
King Charles and Queen Camilla have also released an official statement following Air India plane crash