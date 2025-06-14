Princess Anne makes graceful return to horse riding at Trooping The Colour event

Princess Anne has made a triumphant return to public horse riding, marking her first appearance in the saddle since recovering from a head injury earlier this year.
As per Hello Magazine, the Princess Royal rode horseback today, during the monumental Trooping the Colour procession for the first time since her injury last summer.
During the parade down The Mall, the 73-year-old was seen riding Noble, a horse known for being historically unruly.
Princess Anne, who is an experienced equestrian and incredible horse rider, smoothly kept her horse under control without drawing attention away from the spectacle of the parade.
The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II presented a solemn, serious, and focused demeanor during the procession before the parade.
She rode her horse alongside her brothers in a truly triumphant public return to her greatest passion.
King Charles’ sister joined by Prince William and Prince Edward, in the parade, riding a horse as she possessed the title of the Princess Royal.
Due to her title, she did not enter in a carriage alongside the rest of the British royal family.
Princess Anne outfit for Trooping the Colour 2025:
For the ceremonial event of King Charles, Princess Anne e donned her full outfit as Colonel of the Blues and Royals: a Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).
To add magnificence in her look, she wore her bicorn hat, jodhpurs and riding boots, as well as the Collars of the Order of the Garter and Sash of the Order of the Thistle.