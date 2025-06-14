Royal

Royal Family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony for Red Arrows Flypast

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on the terrace of the royal residence

The British Royal Family made a heartfelt appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to onlookers and witness the iconic Red Arrows flypast.

After attending the Horse Guards Parade, all senior members of the family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as their three kids, returned to Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force's flypast.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duchess of Gloucester also stepped out on the terrace of the royal residence.

Waving to the cheering crowds below, all senior royals stood shoulder-to-shoulder to watch the Red Arrows soar across the London sky in a dazzling flypast, concluding the annual Trooping the Colour celebration.

The aerial display featured the Red Arrows, Chinook helicopters and a Lancaster bomber from the Second World War era, whose red, white, and blue smoke trails streaked the sky in tribute.

During Saturday’s Trooping the Colour celebration, the royal family also took part in a two minutes silence to mark the Air Indian tragedy.

About Trooping the Colour

The Trooping the Colour is a military parade which also referred to as the King's Birthday Parade.

During the event, the Household Division of the British Army recognizes the sovereign's public birthday with a spectacular performance.

