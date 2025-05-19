Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android

Google has officially launched the NotebookLM app for Android ahead of the I/O 2025 event.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Monday, May 19, 2025, that this native experience starts on the homepage of your notebooks with filters at the top for Recent, Shared, Title, and Downloaded.
The app features a light and dark mode based on your device’s system theme with no manual toggle.
Notably, each colourful card features the notebook name, emoji, number of sources, and date, as well as a play button for Audio Overviews.
There’s background playback and offline support for the podcast-style experience, while you can” Join” the AI hosts (in beta) to ask follow-up questions.
According to the company, you receive a “Create new” button at the bottom of the list to add PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, and text.
Notably, the NotebookLM app will appear in the Android (and iOS) share sheet to rapidly add sources.
When you open a notebook, there’s a bottom bar for the list of Sources, Chat Q&A, and Studio.
It is relatable to the current mobile website, with the native client letting users ditch the Progressive Web App.
The NotebookLM Android is available for download, with Google finally addressing the top feature request from users.
1. Android: Google Play Store
2. iPhone and iPad: App Store (not yet available)