King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses

King Charles has sent a private note to former President Joe Biden after the news about his cancer diagnosis came out.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the British monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, personally sent his well wishes. However, the contents of the letter remain private.
On Sunday, May 18, Joe’s office released a statement to announce his aggressive prostate cancer.
The statement read, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”
It continued, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Joe expressed gratitude on Monday, after receiving kind and supportive messages from his followers.
He posted a picture of himself with the former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and their cat, Willow.
Joe penned, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”
About King Charles cancer recovery:
Buckingham Palace announced King Charles cancer diagnosis on February 5, 2024. A month later Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer.
Back in September 2024, the Princess of Wales completed her chemotherapy.
The monarch resumed his royal duties in April 2024, and is still undergoing treatment.