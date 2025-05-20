Royal

King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses

King Charles III reaches out to Joe Biden privately after his 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses
King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses

King Charles has sent a private note to former President Joe Biden after the news about his cancer diagnosis came out.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the British monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, personally sent his well wishes. However, the contents of the letter remain private.

On Sunday, May 18, Joe’s office released a statement to announce his aggressive prostate cancer.

The statement read, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

It continued, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Joe expressed gratitude on Monday, after receiving kind and supportive messages from his followers.

He posted a picture of himself with the former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and their cat, Willow.

Joe penned, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

About King Charles cancer recovery:

 Buckingham Palace announced King Charles cancer diagnosis on February 5, 2024. A month later Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer.

Back in September 2024, the Princess of Wales completed her chemotherapy.

The monarch resumed his royal duties in April 2024, and is still undergoing treatment. 

Lionel Messi finally speaks out on iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi finally speaks out on iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup

King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin

Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch

Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch

King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025