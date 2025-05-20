Entertainment

Rihanna turns heads in rain at Cannes, supporting A$AP Rocky’s big premiere

A$AP Rocky starring 'Highest 2 Lowest' garnered a six-minute ovation at its world premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Rihanna turns heads in rain at Cannes, supporting A$AP Rocky’s big premiere
Rihanna turns heads in rain at Cannes, supporting A$AP Rocky’s big premiere

Rihanna turned heads and defied the downpour as she lit up the Cannes red carpet in the rain, stepping out in style to support A$AP Rocky at the world premiere of his film Highest 2 Lowest.

The Diamond singer marked the appearance in a sky-blue dress to accompany Rocky, who stars alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s latest film.

Notably, Rihanna’s red carpet appearance followed her recent announcement at the Met Gala that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child.

The couple are already parents to two sons: RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months.

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Scores Six-Minute Ovation At Cannes Premiere:

A$AP Rocky starring Highest 2 Lowest, the Akira Kurosawa-inspired crime thriller garnered a six-minute ovation at its world premiere.

Spike Lee helmed film starred Denzel Washington as a music mogul entangled in a life-or-death ransom plot with Rocky as Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper who will in continuous struggle to achieve his dream.

Alongside Washington and Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest features Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (in her film debut), Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Aubrey Joseph, Michael Potts and Wendell Pierce.

Highest 2 Lowest is a modern reinterpretation of Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low, which was based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain.

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone

Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens

Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role

Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Dawn Richard confirms death threats from singer
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Dawn Richard confirms death threats from singer
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' track list, surprising features
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' track list, surprising features
Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch
Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch
Lily Collins thrills fans with sneak peek of Emily Cooper in ‘Rome’
Lily Collins thrills fans with sneak peek of Emily Cooper in ‘Rome’
Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov
Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov
Jessica Simpson ends 15-Year TV hiatus with 2025 'American Idol' performance
Jessica Simpson ends 15-Year TV hiatus with 2025 'American Idol' performance
Jacob Elordi’s 'The Narrow Road Into the Deep North' headed for 2025 Emmys?
Jacob Elordi’s 'The Narrow Road Into the Deep North' headed for 2025 Emmys?
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
Heidi Klum wows in glamorous black ensemble as she strolls French streets
Heidi Klum wows in glamorous black ensemble as she strolls French streets