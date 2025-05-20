Rihanna turns heads in rain at Cannes, supporting A$AP Rocky’s big premiere

Rihanna turned heads and defied the downpour as she lit up the Cannes red carpet in the rain, stepping out in style to support A$AP Rocky at the world premiere of his film Highest 2 Lowest.
The Diamond singer marked the appearance in a sky-blue dress to accompany Rocky, who stars alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s latest film.
Notably, Rihanna’s red carpet appearance followed her recent announcement at the Met Gala that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child.
The couple are already parents to two sons: RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months.
‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Scores Six-Minute Ovation At Cannes Premiere:
A$AP Rocky starring Highest 2 Lowest, the Akira Kurosawa-inspired crime thriller garnered a six-minute ovation at its world premiere.
Spike Lee helmed film starred Denzel Washington as a music mogul entangled in a life-or-death ransom plot with Rocky as Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper who will in continuous struggle to achieve his dream.
Alongside Washington and Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest features Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (in her film debut), Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Aubrey Joseph, Michael Potts and Wendell Pierce.
Highest 2 Lowest is a modern reinterpretation of Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low, which was based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain.