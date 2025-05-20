Royal

Zara Tindall tv rumors swirl after Mike shares intriguing new photo

Princess Anne’s daughter's husband has sparked speculation over a potential future royal appearance on the show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Mike Tindall has ignited buzz about Zara Tindall’s potential appearance on a major TV show after sharing a striking new photo of his wife.

The former Rugby star and husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara has sparked speculation over a potential future royal appearance on the BBC show.

While at a charity golf event, Mike shared a photo of Zara dancing alongside Strictly Come Dancing icon Anton Du Beke, 58.

In a shared image, Zara can be seen beaming in a dance hold with the former pro dancer, and now show judge, as he flashed a winning grin at the camera.

Mike penned the caption on the post along with a woman dancing emoji, “I always said she would be great on Strictly!”


Du Beke commented on the post, “I’ll come out of retirement!”

Soon after he dropped the post, it sparked the response over Zara’s appearance in the dance show.

“I would LOVE to see Zara on Strictly,” one replied excitedly.

Another commented, “Please make this happen, we need to see it!”

Some fans flocked to the comments section to shower praise on her, calling the possible appearance “amazing” and “wonderful.”

Moreover, others linked their speculation to recent rumors that Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, might join Strictly in 2025.

An excited fan said, “I've heard a rumour that Tom Parker-Bowles is lined up for this year's SCD.... WOULD MUCH RATHER WATCH Zara, she's a delightful girl.”

According to reports, BBC producers are apparently eager to sign Parker Bowles due to his royal connections and previous appearance on MasterChef.

