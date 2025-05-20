Royal

Queen Letizia made 'symbolic' choices for Pope Leo mass at Vatican

Queen Letizia of Spain was one of the few Royal women to wear white at the mass of Pope Leo XIV

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Queen Letizia made symbolic choices for Pope Leo mass at Vatican
Queen Letizia made 'symbolic' choices for Pope Leo mass at Vatican

Queen Letizia had made some key wardrobe choices at Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass.

Discussing her style with GB, a jewellery expert shared that some of Queen's decisions were quite significant.

Tobias Kormind, the managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds noted, "Accessories were kept minimal for this momentous occasion, with the royals opting for understated pearl adornments."

During the pope mass, which took place on May 18, the mother-of-two wore stunning diamonds and pearl earrings, similar to the one she donned for Pope Francis's funeral in April 2025.

The diamond expert noted, "Pearls, long associated with purity, wisdom, and spiritual transformation, carry deep cultural and religious significance making them the perfect accessory for such a historic moment."

Letizia paired her jewellery with a simple white knee-length dress from Spanish designer, Redondo Brand.

Picture credit: lacasasreales/ Instagram
Picture credit: lacasasreales/ Instagram

The dress featured long sleeves and asymmetrical draped detailing at the neckline.

 About privilège du blanc

As the Queen of Spain, and of the few royal women granted the privilège du blanc, Letizia was entitled to wear white in the presence of the Pope.

The tradition is reserved for Catholic Queens and Princess from certain royal houses.

Notably, the mass marked Pope Leo XIV's official installation and drew dignitaries and religious leaders from across the globe.

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone

Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens

Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role

Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day
King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day
Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone
Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone
Zara Tindall tv rumors swirl after Mike shares intriguing new photo
Zara Tindall tv rumors swirl after Mike shares intriguing new photo
King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses
King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses
King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury