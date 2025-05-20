Queen Letizia made 'symbolic' choices for Pope Leo mass at Vatican

Queen Letizia had made some key wardrobe choices at Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass.
Discussing her style with GB, a jewellery expert shared that some of Queen's decisions were quite significant.
Tobias Kormind, the managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds noted, "Accessories were kept minimal for this momentous occasion, with the royals opting for understated pearl adornments."
During the pope mass, which took place on May 18, the mother-of-two wore stunning diamonds and pearl earrings, similar to the one she donned for Pope Francis's funeral in April 2025.
The diamond expert noted, "Pearls, long associated with purity, wisdom, and spiritual transformation, carry deep cultural and religious significance making them the perfect accessory for such a historic moment."
Letizia paired her jewellery with a simple white knee-length dress from Spanish designer, Redondo Brand.
The dress featured long sleeves and asymmetrical draped detailing at the neckline.
About privilège du blanc
As the Queen of Spain, and of the few royal women granted the privilège du blanc, Letizia was entitled to wear white in the presence of the Pope.
The tradition is reserved for Catholic Queens and Princess from certain royal houses.
Notably, the mass marked Pope Leo XIV's official installation and drew dignitaries and religious leaders from across the globe.