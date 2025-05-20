Royal

Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone

Princess Kate earns 'thoughtful' homage from Lady Gabriella Windsor

Kate Middleton has received a heartwarming tribute after achieving a big milestone.

The Princess of Wales was titled “kind-hearted” by Lady Gabriella Windsor for inviting her to the annual Christmas carol concert.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter praised the future Queen during a chat with Hello!, "It was such an honour to be involved, and very thoughtful and kind-hearted of the Princess to include me [in the carol concert].”

She added, “I was very touched. She was so lovely to work with, always gracious, very creative and with so much vision and passion for the many charities and causes she supports."

Lady Windsor further appreciated Kate, "The Princess’s carol concert is such a brilliant event and idea, to thank and shine a light on hundreds of the most outstanding charities in the UK.”

Princess Kate’s support for Lady Gabriella Windsor after husband death:

Kate Middleton has shown support for Lady Gabriella Windsor after she lost husband, Thomas Kingston, in February 2024.

Thomas was found dead with a "traumatic head wound" and a gun near his body around his parents’ home.

As per the media outlet, the Princess of Wales sympathised with King Charles second cousin and offered her help after the painful death of her husband.

