Royal

King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day

King Charles reunites with Prince Harry's rival David Beckham at RHS Flower Show in Chelsea

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025

King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day


King Charles III beamed as he reunited with David Beckham at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Just days after David's estrange son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz grabbed dinner with Prince Harry, the former footballer joined the king for a special event.

The former footballer turned to his Instagram account on Monday, May 19, 2025, to offer fans a look into his delightful reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

David appeared in high spirits as he posed alongside king and queen and other attendees at the official opening of The Highgrove Shop.

The post was accompanied by a gratitude filled caption which read, "It was a great honour to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the official opening of The Highgrove Shop at @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show today."

It continued, "All proceeds from the shop will go towards supporting the @kingsfdn and I’m so excited to be working with them and @alantitchmarshcbe to encourage young people to consider careers in horticulture Thank you to everybody who made today’s visit so special @highgrovegarden @royalhospitalchelsea."

This special reunion of David Beckham and King Charles coincidentally coincided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seventh wedding anniversary.

Harry and Meghan who tied the knot in 2018, moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

Since moving to the US, the couple made very derogatory revelations about Royal Family members including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Their actions against the Royal Family on various occasions sparked a longstanding feud with the firm, which is still unresolved despite Prince Harry's reconciliation calls to King Charles.

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone

Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens

Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role

Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone
Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone
Queen Letizia made 'symbolic' choices for Pope Leo mass at Vatican
Queen Letizia made 'symbolic' choices for Pope Leo mass at Vatican
Zara Tindall tv rumors swirl after Mike shares intriguing new photo
Zara Tindall tv rumors swirl after Mike shares intriguing new photo
King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses
King Charles sends personal regards to Joe Biden after cancer diagnoses
King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury