King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day

King Charles III beamed as he reunited with David Beckham at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Just days after David's estrange son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz grabbed dinner with Prince Harry, the former footballer joined the king for a special event.
The former footballer turned to his Instagram account on Monday, May 19, 2025, to offer fans a look into his delightful reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
David appeared in high spirits as he posed alongside king and queen and other attendees at the official opening of The Highgrove Shop.
The post was accompanied by a gratitude filled caption which read, "It was a great honour to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the official opening of The Highgrove Shop at @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show today."
It continued, "All proceeds from the shop will go towards supporting the @kingsfdn and I’m so excited to be working with them and @alantitchmarshcbe to encourage young people to consider careers in horticulture Thank you to everybody who made today’s visit so special @highgrovegarden @royalhospitalchelsea."
This special reunion of David Beckham and King Charles coincidentally coincided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seventh wedding anniversary.
Harry and Meghan who tied the knot in 2018, moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.
Since moving to the US, the couple made very derogatory revelations about Royal Family members including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Their actions against the Royal Family on various occasions sparked a longstanding feud with the firm, which is still unresolved despite Prince Harry's reconciliation calls to King Charles.