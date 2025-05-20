Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone

Dua Lipa has broken silence after dethroning Taylor Swift for the second time with major milestone.
As per music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), the Levitating hitmaker has been named the most played artist across UK TV and radio for second time, making Taylor second and Ed Sheeran third on the list.
Dua expressed gratitude for the big achievement in a statement, saying, “It’s a real honour to be named the most played artist in the UK for the second time.”
She added, “2024 was an incredible year and I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported my music on the radio, TV and in venues around the country. Thanks also to PPL for continuing to support artists and our music.”
PPL data further showed that Dua’s music garners 400 daily plays on UK radio and TV.
The chief executive of the music licensing company also congratulated the singer, noting, “Congratulations once again to Dua Lipa for leading PPL’s most played artist chart, and to Noah Kahan for securing the most played track of the year.”
Moreover, the Grammy winner also recently became the youngest person featured on this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List.
PPL most played artists list:
1. Dua Lipa
2. Taylor Swift
3. Ed Sheeran
4. David Guetta
5. Coldplay
6. Calvin Harris
7. Ariana Grande
8. Sir Elton John
9. Becky Hill
10. Harry Styles