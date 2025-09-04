Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles add fuel to romance rumors with intimate outing

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are adding fuel to their already burning romance rumors!
On Wednesday, September 3, the rumored couple was spotted holding hands while on a walk in Brooklyn.
In the images, obtained by PEOPLE, the Blink Twice director and the Grammy-winning singer could be seen enjoying their low-key outing.
Kravitz dressed in an casual outfit, wearing an all-black meanwhile Styles opted for tan-colored pants and a jean jacket.
The appearance comes just days after Kravitz and Styles were spotted kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for her new film, Caught Stealing.
"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source previously told the outlet.
Amid their romance rumors, a report has also emerged, suggesting that the former One Direction alum spent a huge sum of money to buy another sprawling mansion in Hampstead, his fourth house on the same street.
“He has three houses on one road in Hampstead and now he has quietly bought another,” an insider told The Sun.
They further added, “Two of the homes are being converted into one mega mansion, while the third sits a way away from them and is a bit of an investment property.”
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles first made headlines on August 24, when they appeared to be walking down a street in Rome together, in a video shared by the singer’s fans to X.