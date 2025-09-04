Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spend quality time together on special holiday amid romance

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun seemingly spent Labor Day weekend together after their "casual" romance became public.

As reported by PEOPLE, Sydney and Scooter, who reportedly met for the first time during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s June wedding in Venice, enjoyed each others’ company over the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

A source told the media outlet, the Anyone But You star, 27, and the former music manager and entrepreneur, 44, "continue to get to know one another. He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go.”

The insider which dubbed their relationship as a “casual romance” further added. "They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding. Syd was intrigued by Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive. He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention."

However, the Euphoria star is “not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship” at the moment since she broke off her engagement with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in March.

On the relationship front, Scooter was married to heiress Yael Cohen from 2014 until 2021.

The former couple shared three kids Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5.

