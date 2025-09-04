Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, got candid about his split with Katy Perry.
The 42-year-old Australian model was married to the 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star from 2010 until 2013. The former couple also share a 14-year-old son Flynn.
After their divorce, Orlando dating the 40-year-old pop icon in 2016 and later on got engaged in 2019.
During an interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday, September 3, Miranda addressed Katy and Orlando’s breakup.
She said, “I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating Daisy’s birthday. We’re one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her,” she added. “And Orlando obviously.”
Miranda also emphasized on keeping the relationship “harmonious” after a breakup when kids are involved.
She added, “Like, the needs of the child always has to come first. And it needs to be harmonious. And you know what? They’re going to be in your life for the rest of your life. Because they have a child together, so you just be peaceful, I mean, in my opinion.”
Katy and Orlando broke up in June 2025. The couple decided to co-parent their daughter Daisy.
As per tabloids, the Disney alum is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.