MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga

Megan Fox and MGK called it quits in November last year just weeks after announcing their pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are putting on a united front for the sake their child!

Over the weekend, the Transformer star and the rapper spotted spending quality time together with their infant daughter in Los Angeles.

In the images, obtained by TMZ, the ex-couple looked picture-perfect parents as they appeared in high spirits with their daughter, Saga Blade, even after their high-profile split.

The family of three was seen arriving at the Getty Center, which is an art museum located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the outlet, the estranged couple were also accompanied by a guide with them to take them through the museum.

At one point, MGK was even seen taking photos of the Subservience actress and their little munchkin Saga on his phone.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now they’re amicable,” an insider previously told PEOPLE of the couple.

On March 27, MGK , announced via Instagram that the former couple welcomed a baby girl along with a sweet a video of himself and his newborn daughter.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote in the caption.

Megan Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022. However, they called it quits at the end of November 2024, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby together.

