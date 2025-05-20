Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens

Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' star opened up about his plans to step away from his enduring acting career

Tom Cruise surprised fans at the Mission: Impossible premiere by revealing he’s considering retirement from acting, marking a pivotal moment in his legendary career.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter during the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Sunday, the Top Gun: Maverick star opened up about his plans to step away from his enduring acting career.

“I will never stop,” Tom said.

“I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I'm excited,” Tom added.

He went on to say, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s.”

Tom explained, “There's been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I've collaborated with, the crews, the people, the cultures that we've worked in. Everything that I've learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking.”

“It's been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make and I love it. I love just making movies,” he added.

Tom Cruise stunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning:

Tom Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, said he follows a set of pre-stunt rituals that help keep him safe.

He also fractured his ankle leaping between two skyscrapers on the previous Mission: Impossible.

In this Mission: Impossible film, he walks on the wing of a vintage biplane and performs a dramatic underwater scene aboard a submarine.

