Blake Lively to penalize Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift extortion claim

Blake Lively has filed a motion against Justin Baldoni and his team after their claims that she extorted Taylor Swift for public support.
The Gossip Girl alum’s lawyer filed a 30-page-motion on Monday, May 19 in New York’s Southern District Court, highlighting that the American director’s claims have “no reasonable basis in law and clearly were brought for an improper purpose.”
“These public attacks, combined with the Rule 11 Plaintiffs filing numerous claims against Ms. Lively without any basis in law or fact, is willfully improper and warrants sanctions,” the legal document read.
Blake’s team also demanded records of Justin‘s investigation into the alleged sexual harassment in the second motion.
The legal letter read, “This so-called ‘Investigation’ is a disingenuous charade. Wayfarer failed (although it was legally required) to investigate Ms. Lively’s concerns when she first raised them in May 2023.”
It continued, “Had it done so, Ms. Lively would have participated in such an investigation, and it would have substantiated the sexual harassment she suffered while on the set of the film It Ends With Us (the “Film”), which included (among other things) Mr. Baldoni’s unsolicited discussions about his addiction to pornography and sex life.”
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal case:
Blake Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit against the It Ends With Us co-star in December 2024, in which she accused him of sexually harassing her on the film set.
In response, Justin submitted a $300 million counter-case lawsuit against Blake for defamation.